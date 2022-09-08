'Angry' Prince Harry keep his 'eyes down' without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry exudes a different body language when he is not around Meghan Markle, notes expert.

Judi James describes the Duke of Sussex's "two visible body language states" that are influenced by the presence of his wife around him.

Harry is usually seen 'relaxing' and 'using his old humour' around his partner.

"His body language is subdued, and his techniques are way below his normal range. He seems to cling to his notes for security, even running his thumb down them as though trying to keep his place.

"The speech is 'personality-free', with a greeting that is not aimed at the audience followed by him reading heavily, keeping his eyes down and only sporadically looking up with what looks like a wary and unsmiling facial expression,” she said.

Judi added that the 'the tightness of his lips' and the 'glaring eye stare' that made him 'look angry.'