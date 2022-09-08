'Angry' Prince Harry keep his 'eyes down' without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry exudes a different body language when he is not around Meghan Markle, notes expert.
Judi James describes the Duke of Sussex's "two visible body language states" that are influenced by the presence of his wife around him.
Harry is usually seen 'relaxing' and 'using his old humour' around his partner.
"His body language is subdued, and his techniques are way below his normal range. He seems to cling to his notes for security, even running his thumb down them as though trying to keep his place.
"The speech is 'personality-free', with a greeting that is not aimed at the audience followed by him reading heavily, keeping his eyes down and only sporadically looking up with what looks like a wary and unsmiling facial expression,” she said.
Judi added that the 'the tightness of his lips' and the 'glaring eye stare' that made him 'look angry.'
Alia Bhatt reacts to boycott Bollywood trend in Delhi’s media meet-up
Kim Kardashian slams haters who critique her credibility as a business woman
Harry Styles was allegedly caught spitting on Chris Pine in Venica
Leonardo DiCaprio ex girlfriend talks about reason she broke up with the star
Zac Efron says he had an accident at home last year which injured his chin bone
Amber Heard blasted for allegedly ‘sedating’ her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard before walks along the park