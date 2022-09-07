Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series 'Narco-Saints'

The upcoming South Korean crime series starring Squid Game star actor Park Hae-soo is directed by Yoon Jong Bin. A thrilling and explosive criminal series features an explosive look at the underworld of drug lords as well as undercover secret operations from the underworld of drug lords.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming action thriller crime series Narco-Saints, and it is slated to release on, 09 September 2022.



Cast:

• Ha Jung Woo

• Park Hae Soo

• Yoo Yeon Seok

• Hwang Jung Min

• Jo Woo Jin





Narco-Saints, which is based on true events, is about an entrepreneur who is forced to join a government secret mission to take down a Korean drug lord operating in South America.

Check Out the Trailer:







