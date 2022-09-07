Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series 'Narco-Saints'

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming action thriller crime series Narco-Saints, and it is slated to release on, 09 September 2022.
The upcoming South Korean crime series starring Squid Game star actor Park Hae-soo is directed by Yoon Jong Bin.
A thrilling and explosive criminal series features an explosive look at the underworld of drug lords as well as undercover secret operations from the underworld of drug lords.
• Ha Jung Woo
• Park Hae Soo
• Yoo Yeon Seok
• Hwang Jung Min
• Jo Woo Jin
Narco-Saints, which is based on true events, is about an entrepreneur who is forced to join a government secret mission to take down a Korean drug lord operating in South America.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs swears to boycott Adidas products after Kanye West criticism
Anushka Sharma posts a still image from her upcoming movie on social media
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2022
Piers Morgan says Kim Kardashian new photo shoot is full of 'facial airbrushing'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently quarrelling over the stakes of their French winery
Netizens roar as theories about Amber Heard’s guilty verdict overtakes the internet