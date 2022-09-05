What are key takeaways from Pakistan Vs India match?

Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 off 20 balls in the nail-biting match against India. — AFP

KARACHI: The Men in Green proved that they knew how to chase a mammoth target while playing under pressure during the high-octane clash with arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan played a decisive role in Pakistan’s victory by standing on the crease despite having fitness issues and pain. He battled hard and scored 71 runs off 51 balls.

Skipper Babar Azam went to the pavilion earlier and could not comply with the expectations attached to him, the team’s batting line gave its best.

Pakistan’s strategy for the crucial encounter was also note-worthy. They decided to send Mohammad Nawaz at the fourth position who laid the foundation of the victory.

Virat Kohli, however, played timely innings but India’s poor bowling could not save them from defeat.

Indian bowling is exposed in the math. The Men in Blue have to change their bowling combination due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and unfit Ravindra Jadeja. They just performed bowling experiments during the match.