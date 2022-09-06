Dylan O’Brien 'stans' BLACKPINK's Lisa at VMAs 2022

Dylan O'Brien was seen having a major fan moment as BLACKPINK performed ‘Pink Venom’ at the VMAs

The VMAs took place on August 28, 2022 and marked a memorable day for BLINKs as BLACKPINK made their American award show debut.

At the show, the K-pop girl band found a fan in actor Dylan O’Brien, who was seen 'stanning' BLACKPINK.

Dylan was seen having a fan moment as the band performed Pink Venom, with fans noticing him scrambling for his camera to capture the moment.

He was also seen shouting “I love you” to Lisa when she came on to the stage.





This is not the first time the actor has expressed his love for the K-pop singer. In an interview with Netflix Brazil in 2021, Dylan said that the BLACKPINK documentary was his favourite and urged fans and non-fans to watch it.

“I recommend, you know. The ingenuity – especially if you don’t know BLACKPINK – that’s like a great way to get to know them. They’re awesome, I love them," said Dylan

He added: "They’re so talented, and they’re so cool, and they’re so nice and normal. And what goes into the training too, sorry that’s another thing. The hours that they put into their training, it’s unbelievable how hard they worked for so many years."

Released on October 14, 2020, BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky is a documentary that follows the four members on their rise to fame.

He ended the interview with a request from the singer. “So yeah, it’s incredible. Lisa, email me please! Just want to take a picture of you.”