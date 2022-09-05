Beyoncé’s mother posts heartfelt tribute for star's 41st birthday

Beyonce's mother shared a sweet note for her saying, 'Today I celebrate one of my greatest gifts from God'

Beyoncé has had an illustrious career spanning over 20 years and continues to influence everything from fashion to dance moves.

Recently, the singer came out with her album Renaissance, which came at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated August, 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman.

To commemorate this milestone and her birthday, proud mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram to post a series of her pictures with a heartfelt caption.

“Happy birthday my beautiful firstborn! Today I celebrate one of my greatest gifts from God, you!"

" Who knew on Sept 4th, 1981 when you came into the world that you would have such an impact on culture, music, fashion and the entertainment world in general!!" Tina went on.

She added: "Your kindness, generosity, humility and unwillingness to succumb to the pitfalls of fame is very admirable and with all of your accomplishments that is what I most admire. Keep being YOU baby and have the best day ever. I love you with my whole heart.”



To celebrate the Halo singer, celebrities and fans from across the world wished the star on her ‘Bey-day’.

Academy-award winning actor Viola Davis shared a snap of the Crazy In Love artist in an eye-catching yellow strapless gown and cape writing “Happiest of birthdays to the personification of Queendom.”

While praising the newly-released album, Lupita Nyong’o called Knowles “a true RENAISSANCE woman.”

Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce’s Dreamgirls co-star, shared a cute photo of the duo to mark the crooner’s birthday.



