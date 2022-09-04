Asia Cup 2022: Haris Rauf sheds light on Pakistan's game plan against India

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. — AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has vowed on his side's behalf to maintain the winning streak in today's hi-octane match against arch-rivals India, after routing Hong Kong in the team's second Asia Cup clash.



Rauf revealed Pakistan's strategy hours before the crucial match saying, the Men in Green will focus on dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya as soon as possible, Daily Jang reported.

The pacer said that the team will display their best in today's match and "try to avoid the same mistakes made in the last match against India."

The in-form Green Shirts will win the match, he hoped.

“We will try to take advantage of the weaknesses of Indian batters,” Rauf said, adding that he will bowl at full strength. He was confident that he would bowl dot balls in the match.



At least one of our top three batters will be required to play lengthy innings to win the match, he said.

Pakistan eye revenge against India

With the determination to avenge their opening defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India once again in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm Pakistan time.

In a massive blow for Pakistan, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available to play in the Men in Green's third match of the tournament against India due to injury.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been asked to get ready for Sunday's match as either one of them is expected to fill in for Dahani.

Dahani sustained an injury while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.