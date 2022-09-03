Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan lose Shahnawaz Dahani for match against India

SHARJAH: Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available to play in the Men in Green's third match of Asia Cup against arch-rival India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.
The fast bowler has been injured with a suspected side strain leaving him out of the Asia Cup 2022’s Super-4 match against its neighbouring cricket team.
Dahani was injured while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah a day earlier.
PCB stated that the medical team will monitor him for the next 48 to 72 hours, after which the team will decide to conduct the pacer’s scans and whether he’ll be able to participate in the tournament.
Following Dahani’s injury, Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali’s names have bene added to the squad.
Dahani is the second Pakistani bowler to have been injured during the mega event after Mohammad Wasim Jr who was facing fitness issues and Shaheen Shah Afridi already suffering from a knee injury.
Afridi has flown to London for treatment, while Waseem remains with the squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
