WATCH: Virat Kohli hands over an autographed shirt to Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@BCCI/File

DUBAI: Indian batter Virat Kohli and Pakistani all-rounder Haris Rauf unite in the field after a nerve-wracking match between the two arch-rivals in Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, the two star players can be seen interacting after the game ended.

Kohli, India's right-hand batsman, autographed and handed over his jersey to Haris Rauf, which the latter was visibly happy to receive.

Players from both the teams have been seen positively interacting with one another since their arrival in the United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Virat was also seen chatting with Pakistani captain Babar Azam, Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India's captain Rohit Sharma was also spotted having a conversation with Babar Azam earlier. The two had a light chat on the sidelines of their practice sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy ahead of the India vs Pakistan match that took place in Dubai on Sunday.

After a nail-biting game between the two cricketing nations, India won against Pakistan by five wickets. The match had fans and spectators glued to their seats till the last ball.