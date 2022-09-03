Drake slammed by netizens after he dubbed 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history

Drake recently landed into hot water after he called 2020 the “hardest year in human history” in the Amazon’s documentary Untrapped.



According to BuzzFeed, the musician commented on his friend and collaborator Lil Baby who was unable to go on music tour.

Considering this scenario, the rapper remarked, “2020 was the hardest year, maybe, in human history that we've ever been through.”

He continued, “Forget music — just as a people. Like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people...”

Following this comment, a few netizens took to Twitter and slammed the singer, adding, there were “far worse moments” in world history such as Holocaust, slavery and the list goes on than this lock down.

Here a few tweets:



