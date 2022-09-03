Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoking reactions from senior royals with their claims?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in the UK, are seemingly testing the royal family's temperament with their recent moves.

There are speculations and rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are provoking some of the senior royals to make blunders or indulge into their 'game'.

Days before their visit to the UK, Meghan made some new claims about racism. She also touched on Prince Charles and Harry's relationship and dubbed herself as 'the real princess', which sparked reactions.

Meghan's claims, before her and Harry's visit to the UK, gave birth to many question as to why she 's making such remarks instead of healing the old wounds.



Some royal fans and experts slammed the Duchess for her claims, while others accused her of provoking or dragging the some senior royals to her game she allegedly planned to gain more attention or to remain in the spotlight.

In April, Harry faced backlash for his statement that he made sure that Queen Elizabeth had the "right people around her" and was "protected" when he met the British monarch during a rare visit to Europe.

interview with U.S. media outlet NBC News' Today programme: Harry said: "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he said. "You know, home — home for me, now, is ...for the time being, in the States."

Royals experts and fans are at a lost to understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make controversial statements before or after their visit to the UK.