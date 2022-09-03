Queen never took Prince Charles side in marriage to Diana: Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth II kept mum during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marital issues.
Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson reveals that Queen deliberately decided not to favour her blood Charles over her daughter-in-law.
Speaking about the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Charles, Mr Jephson said: "From my perspective, the best part was that, in the separation, the Queen remained strictly neutral.
"She didn't favour the Prince or the Princess."
He added: "I think people on the Prince's side wanted to assume the Queen was on his side.
"She wasn't, she was neutral," he noted.
Charles and Diana filed for divorce in 1996. Nine years later, the future King married longtime lover Camilla Parker.
