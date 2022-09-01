Netflix's upcoming series 'Santo' final trailer out now with release date, cast

Netflix has revealed the final trailer of the upcoming action series Santo, which will release worldwide on September 16, 2022.
Santo is a Spanish-language crime-thriller which is directed by Vicente Amorim.
The series, which was created from the scratch by Brazil and Spain, was primarily shot in Salvador de Bahia and Madrid.
• Bruno Gagliasso
• Raul Arevalo
• Victoria Guerra
• Thomas Aquino
• Greta Ferandez
Its plot begins with two police officers who are tasked with finding and arresting Santo, a mysterious international drug dealer whose face has never been seen by authorities.
