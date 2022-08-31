BLACKPINK icon Jennie disapproves dating rumors with BTS V, video goes viral

BLACKPINK icon Jennie shows disapproval to alleged dating rumors with BTS V, video goes viral

BLACKPINK’s Jennie expressed her disapproval to dating rumours with BTS starlet V in a recent award show.

A video of starlet went viral from MTV's 2022 VMA’s that took place on Sunday August 28.

BLINKS caught Jennie’s unease on camera, when a fan from audience started chanting BTS member Taehyung‘s name and asking about her alleged relationship with the BTS’ Idol.

In response, the solo singer gave disgruntled expression, hinting that she is really tired of all the speculations in media around her personal life.

Check out the Video:

For those unaware, the famous South Korean girl band on VMA’s got the limelight after giving a spectacular performance on their recent hit “Pink Venom."

Band member Lisa also won the main category in the KPOP genre