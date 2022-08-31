IU, Park Bo Gum in talks for main leads for new K-drama: report

IU and Park Bo Gum are reportedly in talks to appear in the new Korean drama 'My Mister' with director Kim Won Seok.
On August 26, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed that she was in talks with the production of My Mister and is reviewing the script penned by Im Sang Choon.
However, they clarified that while nothing was yet 'set in stone' yet, “She has received a casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks to appear.”
Park Bo Gum is reported to have been approached for the male lead in My Mister, as per sources from Pinkvilla.
It has been months since Park Bo Gum returned from his mandatory military service.
The actor's agency responded to the news by saying that they are yet to receive any casting offer for the role.
Previously, Park Bo Gum and IU appeared together in the Korean drama The Producers and also did a music video together.
