Elon Musk grabbed headlines amid Amber Heard’s legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, as the Pirates of The Caribbean star previously accused his ex-wife of cheating on him with the tech mogul during their marriage.

Heard and Musk reportedly first met on the set of the 2013 Robert Rodriguez film, “Machete Kills”.

The Tesla CEO insisted the they were nothing more than friends until Heard’s divorce from Depp and Musk’s divorce from then-wife Talulah Riley were both finalized in 2016.



“When the time was right as they were single at that time, Musk started pursuing her romantically,” a source told People in April 2017. “She was playing hard to get for a while, which made him even more interested.”



Later that month, the “Aquaman” actress posted a photo of herself with Musk with a “cheeky” lipstick mark on his face.

The post set tongues wagging about their future life as fans speculate that she's quite serious to strengthen her relationship with the World's richest man.

The Space X founder was also reportedly attracted to Heard’s “edginess” and that she wasn’t “frightened about being different.”

In August 2017, the pair’s year-long romance had come to an end. Musk confirmed the speculation shortly after, telling fans the breakup was amicable.

He later added that the split was largely due to their schedules, sharing at the time, “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”



Musk and Heard gave their relationship another shot at the end of 2017, as they spent the holiday season visiting Easter Island. The pair’s re-coupling was further confirmed when they were photographed holding hands in LA after the new year.

In 2018, Musk and Heard split for good. A source told Page Six at the time that Musk “made the decision to end things,” and Heard agreed that the relationship had run its course. "The timing just wasn’t right, but they still care about each other,” the insider explained.

However some still think that Amber Heard saw her future with the World's most successful businessman Elon Musk and she even split from the acting icon Johnny Depp for the same reason.