Karthik Aaryan turns down 'paan' endorsement worth INR 9 crore

Karthik Aaryan is winning the hearts of fans as the actor turned down a tempting offer of INR 9 crore to promote a paan masala company.
According to media reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had been offered a hefty amount of INR 9 crore to do a commercial for a paan masala, however Kartik rejected the offer on grounds of principles; paan is considered dangerous to health.
As per reports, a prominent ad guru confirmed it saying, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around INR 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala."
"Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon," the analyst added.
Earlier, Akshay Kumar came under fire when he promoted a paan masala company. Later, he apologized to his fans, promising not to promote any harmful products.
