Nawaz Sharif appeals party workers, affluent individuals to generously help flood victims

PML-N's President Nawaz Sharif speaks during an online address to his workers. — Screengrab/YouTube/PML-N/File

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday appealed to affluent individuals to generously support flood affectees across Pakistan.

Speaking during an address to his party workers, the PML-N chief emphasised on the need for extending support to flood-hit victims instead of focusing on other matters.

Nawaz congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his efforts during the time of catastrophe. He added that his daughter and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will also review the ongoing relief work and visit flood-hit areas.

“This is the time to help the victims and heal their wounds, rather than engage in politics,” he said.

Pakistan’s former prime minister said that this is a time to revisit one’s own actions.

“Floods are indeed a huge natural disaster. Thousands of people have died and millions are left homeless,” he said, adding it is the time to generously help the victims.

Nawaz has also appealed to set up relief camps for flood affectees and has asked to provide them with tents to ensure shelter.

“Distressed people are awaiting your help, as floods have caused widespread destruction,” he remarked, requesting his party workers and the nation to donate for those in need.