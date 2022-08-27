Princess Diana's death was not 'guaranteed' if the car crash was 'staged'

Princess Diana death was not 'guaranteed' if the car crash was 'staged'

Princess Diana's death could not have been planned, says an investigator.

Forensic Collision Investigator Tony Read was hired by the Met’s Operation Paget team to investigate the theories around Diana's passing. Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the 65-year-old shares his opinion of the 1997 Paris accident.

The Princess of Wales lover Dodi Al-Fayed also died in the crash.

“I’m firmly convinced that if both of the occupants had been wearing seatbelts they almost certainly would have survived - I have almost no doubt in my mind," he says.

“The collision was survivable because [bodyguard] Trevor Rees-Jones survived.

"Because they weren’t wearing their seatbelts when the car hit the pillar at around 65 miles an hour, they were propelled forwards at 65 miles an hour and hit the rear of the front seats at 65 miles an hour.

"It was a very unfortunate series of events, but if they'd been wearing their seatbelts, or if someone had put her seatbelt on for her, which is my understanding what she relied on, we probably wouldn't be having this discussion now."

Revealing if the death was actually a murder 'staged' by the royals, Tony says it was 'next to impossible'.

He adds: “You’ll find scientists and people like me will never say never [but] it’s so unlikely to have been set up that it is next to impossible.

"We know the Mercedes went to the left and hit the pillar, and there was a catastrophic impact on one small area of the car.

"If the Mercedes had gone to the right and hit the smooth wall of the underpass it would have had a significant impact and would have spun down the road to rest - but it would have been much less significant.

"It would have been next to impossible to set up a crash, and on top of all that you can’t guarantee how the Mercedes will crash afterwards."