Princess Diana did not like Queen instructions over divorce with Charles: Report

Princess Diana did not want officially part ways with husband Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales, who finalised her divorce with the Future King in 1996, was forcefully made to do so after receiving a letter from Her Majesty the Queen.

The Queen wrote in the letter: “I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce."

Mirror.co.uk adds Diana felt she was being forced to agree to a divorce despite her personal wishes.

Buckingham Palace then released a statement saying “after considering the present situation the Queen… gave them their view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable".

Diana later lost the title of Her Royal Highness. She then became known as Diana, Princess of Wales.

The young prince reportedly told his mum: "Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am King.”