Flash floods sweep away Munda Headworks bridge

CHARSADDA: Flash floods in Swat and Lower Dir have swept away the Munda Headworks bridge.

Local authorities have advised the people of Charsada to take precautionary measures following the possibility of flash floods hitting the city in the next few hours.

The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to pressure of flood water. The bridge's collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district.



The incident took place around 11pm near Charsadda district. Charsadda, Nowshehra, and adjoining areas are at an extreme risk of flooding following the collapse of the bridge.

Residents have been advised by the authorities to evacuate and save their lives by moving to government-provided camps.