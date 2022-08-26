Asia Cup 2022: Hasan Ali replaces Mohammad Wasim Jr

DUBAI: Hasan Ali has replaced Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr in the T20 Asia Cup after the latter was ruled out of the tournament due to a left side strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Friday.



Wasim Jr was injured while bowling during a practice session on Wednesday. The team’s medical staff assessed the bowler, while his diagnosis was confirmed after a MRI scan in Dubai.

"The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought," the cricket board said in a brief statement.

Wasim’s rehabilitation will now be closely monitored by the medical team, while his return will be reevaluated before the England tour to Pakistan.

On the hand, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim’s replacement. However, his inclusion is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Hasan was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.

He had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on August 30.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir