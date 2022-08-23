Who are top 10 richest people in the world?

from left to right Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Gautam Adani. — Reuters

According to the latest list of the world's richest people by Forbes, the following are the individuals who make it to the top 10.

1. Elon Musk - $263.4 billion



Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, who is in news these days because of his battle with Twitter has a net worth of $263.4 billion.

SpaceX is valued at almost $100 billion and Tesla is the world's most important automaker.

2. Bernard Arnault & Family - $167.7 billion



The chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, gets the second position on the list with a net worth of $167.7 billion. The family owns more than 70 brands. He is Europe's richest man who earned a $100 billion fortune last year, Business Insider reported.

3. Jeff Bezos - $162.7 B billion



The third richest person, Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon and has a net worth of $162.7 billion. Even though he transferred a lot of his wealth to his wife after divorce, the e-commerce giant still remains the third richest.



4. Gautam Adani and family - $142.7 billion



India's Gautam Adani has divided Adani Group into multiple sectors including aerospace, logistics, and energy. At $142.7 billion, he is the fourth richest in the world and the richest man in Asia.

5. Bill Gates - $113.4 billion



Popular tech giant Bill Gates recently donated a million dollars to his foundation, promising he would eventually leave the list of the world's richest people. Currently, his net worth is $113.4 billion. His foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the world’s largest private charitable foundation.

6. Larry Ellison - $108.5 billion

With a net worth of $108.5 billion, Larry Ellison, the founder of software firm Oracle stands at the sixth position. Ellison has also been on Tesla's board after he bought three million shares in 2018, reported Business Insider. Almost all of Hawaiin island Lanai belongs to Ellison.

7. Warren Buffet - $103.4 billion

Warren Buffet is considered an all-time successful investor. He operates a company that further owns more than 60 companies. Buffet bought his first ever share at the age of 11, reported Business Insider.

8. Larry Page - $100.1 billion



Google's co-founder Larry Page has a net worth of over $100 billion. Among other interesting projects, he is funding "Flying Car".

9. Sergey Brin - $97.0 billion



Sergey Brin is the co-founder and board member of Alphabet. He also co-founded Google.



10. Mukesh Ambani - $94.2 billion



The tenth richest person in the world is Mukesh Ambani at $94.2 billion. Like Elon Musk, he is a Stanford dropout. He owns Reliance Industries and has been the richest person in Asia.