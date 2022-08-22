Nicola Peltz reveals her mother’s influence on wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham

US actress Nicola Peltz has disclosed that her mother model Claudia Peltz influenced her wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham.
Nicola revealed her mother’s influence on her wedding, days after she apparently broke her silence on alleged rift with Victoria.
The Transformers actress who shares close bond with her parents re-shared a post with pictures of Nicola and Brooklyn on their wedding day, alongside numerous side-by-side adorable photos of her father and mom’s wedding.
She reposted the pictures with caption, “Our always inspo."
The original post was captioned as “my favorite people on their wedding day. Claudia and Nicola are the most beautiful and elegant brides i've ever seen.”
Nicola has revealed this days after Brooklyn Beckham’s wife seemingly opened up about feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.
However, later she had also addressed the rumoured "rift" in an interview with Variety magazine.
