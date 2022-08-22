Shahbaz Gill declared healthy, discharged from PIMS: sources

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been discharged from the Pakistan Institute Medical Sciences (PIMS) after being declared “healthy” by the doctors, Geo News reported Monday.



"Shahbaz Gill is fit and having no problem of breathing," the doctors said today ahead of his court's appearance in a sedition case filed against him in Islamabad for inciting hatred within the military.

The PTI leader was taken to hospital last week from Adiala Jail after he complained of breathing following a court's order granting two-day physical remand.

He was produced before the court on Friday with an oxygen mask which directed the authorities to carry out his medical examination as he was "not fit".

The court will resume the hearing later today.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.



The PTI contends that its leader was "tortured" while in incarceration and was not medically fit to be sent into physical remand while the police insist on him being given into its custody for further investigation.

Upon resumption of the hearing today, the court will review Gill's medical reports and decide whether to send Gill on physical remand over the police's plea or not.

An armoured vehicle arrived outside PIMS Monday morning to shift Gill to court from the medical facility.

The police had requested an extension in Gill's physical remand at the last hearing of the case on Friday.

New video from hospital

Yet another video of Shahbaz Gill from PIMS surfaced today in which he can be seen sitting at a hospital bed — in seemingly the same room as the last video — and drinking juice from a bottle while several medical staff and doctors crowd around him, insisting he finish the juice.

Gill, on contrary, doesn't want to drink it but finishes it at the doctors' insistence. After this, the doctor tells Gill that he'll have to eat a banana as well to get better.

The PTI leader first refuses to eat the banana but then takes it saying "you are forcing me to eat this."

In the first video, released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, he was doing "fine" at the hospital.