Inquiry committee completes Gill’s torture investigation

LAHORE: The inquiry committee on Sunday completed the investigation into the allegations of torture on PTI leader and Chief of Staff of Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill under the supervision of Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir.



On the other hand, the newly-formed medical board to examine Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill was reconstituted on Sunday. Sources privy to the matter said that four PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary, Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared before the inquiry committee to record their statements.

According to sources, the PTI leaders have provided unverified photographs of Gill’s body parts to the committee and when they were asked about the source and timing of the pictures, the party leaders could not give a satisfactory answer. The committee also recorded the statements of the doctors and prepared a report, which would be submitted to the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the sources said the member of medical board Dr Atif Inam has left it due to his clinical engagements, and General Surgeon Dr Tariq Abdullah of PIMS was inducted into the board. It is pertinent to mention that a four-member medical board was formed to examine PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Saturday.



The sources also claimed that Shahbaz Gill, admitted to the PIMS in compliance of court’s order, refused to eat anything, saying that he had not been taking any meal since last night. They said it was Gill’s choice not to take any meal and it had nothing to do with the hospital’s administration.

PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said some news surfaced from the PIMS that Shahbaz Gill had started a hunger strike. It is pertinent to mention that the court on Friday had rejected police’s plea for physical remand and ordered to admit the PTI leader to the PIMS till Monday to re-examine his condition.