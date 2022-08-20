WATCH: Bride rides motorcycle to reach wedding

An Indian bride shocked people and set a new trend by arriving at her wedding riding a motorcycle.
Her video is now going viral where she can be seen in her traditional bridal dress. In full make-up, jewellery, and a heavy "lehenga", the bride rides the bike with a wide smile on her face.
For a moment, the adventurous woman, Vaishali Chaudhary, even rides with one hand as she fixes her dupatta and dress.
Her attitude and swag won people's hearts on the internet. Chaudhary's makeup artist Deepali posted her video.
The video has garnered thousands of likes, views, and comments.
A user said: "You have proven that women can do anything if they want to."
"I can’t get my eyes off you," said another.
Some social media users were concerned about her safety saying she should have worn a helmet.
A user asked her to take care of her'pallu' otherwise she could turn from "jattni" to "chatni".
