Royals worried ahead of Meghan Markle UK trip: 'Conversations have been leaked'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making royals scratch their heads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are making the special trip for their charitable endeavours, are said to receive a cold welcome from 'suspicious' Prince Charles and William.

Journalist Dan Wootton, writing for MailOnline, said: "There are suspicions that the UK trip early next month – ostensibly to attend a number of charity events – could be used to create more content for such a TV programme.

"Charles and William are now said to be very careful in any communication with Harry, conscious that details of private conversations have previously been leaked to favoured American media outlets.

"It’s tragic that relations have sunk to this level, but it was always inevitable, given Harry and Meghan are on the warpath, to hell with the wider consequences to the Royal Family."