Friday August 19, 2022
Ben Affleck’s new pictures with daughter Violet will make your day

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022

Ben Affleck stunned onlookers with his amazing looks as he stepped out with his daughter Violet in Georgia ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez - with the childbearing a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner.

Violet, who looks exactly like her mother was spotted holding hands with her doting father, Sunday as she chose a long white floral dress, looking beautiful as ever.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Ben looked rugged in a beige button-up shirt with breast pockets, which he wore untucked and with the sleeves slightly rolled up.

Ben and Jennifer are preparing for their three-day wedding extravaganza, which will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.

Reportedly, a source close to Ben revealed that the 17-year-old had been taking her father’s new chapter with maturity and grace.