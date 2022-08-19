Ben Affleck’s new pictures with daughter Violet will make your day

Ben Affleck stunned onlookers with his amazing looks as he stepped out with his daughter Violet in Georgia ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez - with the childbearing a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner.
Violet, who looks exactly like her mother was spotted holding hands with her doting father, Sunday as she chose a long white floral dress, looking beautiful as ever.
Meanwhile, Ben looked rugged in a beige button-up shirt with breast pockets, which he wore untucked and with the sleeves slightly rolled up.
Ben and Jennifer are preparing for their three-day wedding extravaganza, which will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.
Reportedly, a source close to Ben revealed that the 17-year-old had been taking her father’s new chapter with maturity and grace.
Victoria Beckham's latest promotion comes amid multi-million dollar debt claims on her beauty brand
Angelina Jolie's outing came after an old assault claim against her ex-husband Brad Pitt comes into the spotlight
Rob recently acted as a support system for his family amid their tumultuous defamation lawsuit against his...
North West asked mom Kim Kardashian to delete the hilarious filtered Instagram video
Bella Hadid said she would have loved to grow up and be with her dad and practice Islam and Muslim culture
Trevor Noah speaks on how society in digital age is quick to give verdicts