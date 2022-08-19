 
Harry's move to US reflects Diana's urge to ' get away from it all'

Prince Harry left the UK to move to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Prince Harry left the UK to move to the US in 2020, reflecting his mother Princess Diana's urge before she died.

A former royal bodyguard Lee Sansum opened up about serving the late Princess of Wales in a new book titled Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard's Story.

Sansum recalled his conversation with Diana in which she allegedly expressed her wish to relocate to the US.

The former bodyguard shared that Diana said: “'There is nothing I can do in the UK. The papers there attack me no matter what I do.'"

"'I want to go to the US and live there so I can get away from it all. At least in America they like me and will leave me alone.'"

Diana had a strong presence in the US during her last visit to Washington in June 1997 where she spoke at the American Red Cross headquarters about her landmine campaign.