Prince Harry and Meghan's critics ignore William and Kate's dismal performance

Prince William and Kate William's supporters are often seen attacking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle online.
Most of them believe that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the most popular royals and the US-based couple no longer enjoys public support in the UK.
The British tabloid media also does not miss any chance to criticize Meghan and Harry.
But most of them fail to notice that Prince William and Kate Middleton are not as popular as they think.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached 13 million followers on Instagram around Prince George's 8th birthday.
It's been a while since George turned 9 but his parents have yet to hit 14 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.
This speaks volumes about how popular they are on social media.
Jennifer Lopez took Ben Affleck's daughter Violet for shopping ahead of three day wedding bash, reveals source
The viral of Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato dancing to 'Kala Chashma' has crossed over 2 million views
Princess Diana reportedly predicted that she would lose her life in a fiery car crash
Bella Hadid feels 'sad' for not being able to grow up in 'Muslim culture' with her Palestinian father
Experts suspect Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will be shunned down the ladder’ even further’
Experts note how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are battling with ‘majorly hectic’ things