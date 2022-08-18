 
Thursday August 18, 2022
Netflix's upcoming 'Heartbreak High' Trailer, Cast, Release Date

Netflix drops the trailer for their upcoming rebooted version of the original 1994 series 'Heartbreak High'

By Web Desk
August 18, 2022
Netflix's upcoming 'Heartbreak High' Trailer, Cast, Release Date

Netflix shares a full-burst glimpse of the upcoming remake of the original 1994 series Heartbreak High on August 18, Thursday and it is expected to release in full on   September 14, 2022. 

The eighth episodic drama portrays the character Amerie, a student of Hartley High, who becomes an outcast after a mysterious discovery. 

With her two new friends - Quinni and Darren - Amerie intends to fix her reputation while navigating through love and heartbreak.


Cast:

  • Ayesha Madon
  • James Majoos
  • Chloe Hayden
  • Asher Yasbincek



Watch trailer: