Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘ferocious deadlock’ with ‘trigger happy’ press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a dire warning about the possibility of there being a ‘re-kindled press war’.

This observation has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in his latest interview with Express UK.

He began by issuing a warning about the potential difficulties that will arise during their trip back to the UK and was quoted saying, “They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it's rather like venturing into the lion's den now.”

“Because you've got the public who are not supportive and you've got the press who are ferociously against them – and then you've also got the royal family where there's a rift.”

“We've had Oprah – we know how damaging that was and there have been a large number of interviews that they have given about the Royal Family, to say nothing of Harry's upcoming memoir.”

“What has happened during this period is that their ratings have dropped phenomenally. Their popularity has plunged in Britain.”