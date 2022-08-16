Amber Heard ready to date again?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who's seen enjoying good time with her pal in Tel Aviv, seems to be on a hunt for a new man.



The Aquaman actress, who apparently failed to get Elon Musk's support during highly publicised Johnny Depp defamation trial, seemed to be ready to date again.

Depp's ex-wife flaunted her true beauty and smile in red floral maxi dress, leaving onlookers in awe. The actress appeared for the first time in such a pleasant mood since losing case against her ex-husband Depp.



The 36-year-old has attracted massive applause from fans for her stunning look in Tel Aviv.

Heard's fascinating look set tongues wagging as fans and followers began to speculate that she's finding a new partner to move on.



Amber Heard, who's in legal war with Depp, appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pics. To elevate her look the actress left her voluminous locks lose on her shoulder. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing. She also carried a big white bag to hold books.