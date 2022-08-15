In this undated photo, a road is seen submerged under rainwater. — APP/File

KARACHI: As the intermittent and heavy showers continued to lash parts of Karachi during the past few days under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast more downpours in the port city from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Talking to Geo News, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met Department, said that the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow night. He maintained that the rains will continue to hit the metropolis till August 18.

Sarfaraz added that, however, today, the rains will remain moderate to light.

In a statement, the PMD said, “The low pressure area over North Arabian Sea has become less marked with another low pressure area likely to approach and affect Sindh from tomorrow to 18th Aug.”

The Met Office said that under the influence of these weather systems, rain-thunderstorms with few moderate falls likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, and other parts of the province today and tomorrow.

Intense rain spell to continue in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till August 19 which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts, it added.