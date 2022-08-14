BTS Jungkook dishes out how his ideal date would be

BTS heartthrob Jungkook reveals a list of things he would want to do with his girlfriend and fans are going crazy about it.
Jungkook, the youngest member of the band, has always been shy around women. Yet, as reported by Music Mundial, his fellow BTS members have described him as the man who is best with girls.
The K-Pop idol recently shared that he would like to recreate a scene with his girlfriend from one of his favorite movies, Love 911, where the girl rushes toward her crush, and he lifts her in the air to kiss her.
Talking about his ideal date, he said he would like to take his girlfriend for a romantic walk or an evening saunter near the beach, describing the date something simple yet romantic.
Jungkook also revealed that he would like his date to be someone who doesn't know who he is, which according to the fans, is impossible due to his popularity as a K-pop idol.
Although the singer has made it clear on several occasions that he has no plans to get married, he still believes in finding soul mates.
According to the outlet, he shared that he would surely hear bells around him when he meets his 'the one.'
