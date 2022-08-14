Spotify pays tribute to Nazia Hassan at New York’s Times Square

Spotify paid a fitting tribute to the 90's pop-queen of Pakistani music, Nazia Hassan, on August 13

Nazia Hassan, who was born with a burning passion for pop music and ruled the hearts of the Pakistani nation for the longest time, graced New York with her ethereal presence at Times Square on the eve of her death anniversary thanks to Spotify.

The aesthetic trend-setter in music, who blessed us with some of the greatest songs in Pakistan’s pop music history, tragically passed away on August 13, exactly 22 years ago, with Spotify deservingly paying tribute to her on August 13 at the iconic Times Square with an EQUAL playlist dedicated to her music.

The Aap Jaisa Koi singer was a living picture of beauty with brains and loved her art so passionately that even after 22 years of her death, people around the globe can’t help loving her body of work.

Nazia’s brother, Zoheb Hassan, who was a companion to his sister on the passionate journey to making soulful music, also shared his thoughts about the inclusion of his late sister.

"Our music eventually transcended across the world, proving that music does not have any boundaries. It is also important for artists to use their popularity for social changes as we tried when we were young, from looking after the environment to advocating peace,” shared Zoheb.

Before Nazia, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab, Natasha Baig, Hadiqa Kiani, and Mehak Ali made Pakistan proud by becoming an EQUAL Pakistan ambassador.