'Ertugrul' actor Cengiz Coşkun gets married, wedding pictures break the internet

Diriliş: Ertugrul star Cengiz Coşkun, who helms the character of Turgut Alp in the famed show, has been garnering heart-touching wishes as he got married in an intimate ceremony.
The 40-year-old actor took his wedding vows with his Romanian girlfriend of eight years Beatrica Lorena in a star-studded event.
The nuptial ceremony was attended by his fellow actors including Engin Altan (Ertugural), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Beyrek).
The swoon-worthy photos and videos from the event have been breaking the internet as the groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the lovely occasion.
