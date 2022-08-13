 
Saturday August 13, 2022
'Ertugrul' actor Cengiz Coşkun gets married, wedding pictures break the internet

'Diriliş: Ertugrul' fans are over the moon as its star Cengiz Coşkun has tied the knot

By Web Desk
August 13, 2022
'Ertugrul' actor Cengiz Coşkun gets married, wedding pictures break the internet

Diriliş: Ertugrul star Cengiz Coşkun, who helms the character of Turgut Alp in the famed show, has been garnering heart-touching wishes as he got married in an intimate ceremony.

The 40-year-old actor took his wedding vows with his Romanian girlfriend of eight years Beatrica Lorena in a star-studded event.

The nuptial ceremony was attended by his fellow actors including Engin Altan (Ertugural), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Beyrek).

The swoon-worthy photos and videos from the event have been breaking the internet as the groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the lovely occasion.