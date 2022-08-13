WATCH: Japanese minister tries ‘pregnancy belly’ to address falling birthrate problem

Masanobu Ogura who is minister in charge of dealing with Japan's failing birthrate tryinh out a "pregnancy belly". — Screengrab from video

Masanobu Ogura who is the minister in charge of dealing with Japan's failing birthrate tried out a "pregnancy belly" in a project organised by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, reported Bloomberg.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida removed Seiko Noda, mother of one, from the position to make Ogura in charge.

In an interview with Associated Press, Noda claimed that the indifferent and ignorant male-dominated world was causing the plunging birthrate.

In a news conference, Kishida explained that he appointed Ogura for a “young and fresh perspective” to address the issue.

Ogura said at a news conference that now that he had been given the position, "the moment of truth is now".

He, along with two male lawmakers, tied a pregnancy belly on themselves which weighs about 7.3kg to better understand what it was like carrying a child, Bloomberg quoted Sankei newspaper.

In India Today's video report, the minister was seen walking with the jacket.

In his blog, Ogura shared that he suffered from back pain while wearing the belly and realised he was suddenly concerned he would bump against other passengers on the train.

"I now feel I want to dedicate more of my limited time as a lawmaker to supporting pregnant women," he said.