Sarfaraz Ahmed's bio will now be taught in schools

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's short biography will now be read by students in the fourth class.

Sarfaraz, who won Champions Trophy for Pakistan as captain in 2017, got his bio added to class fourth's Urdu syllabus book.

The cricketer's wife Khushbakht proudly shared the picture of class four's Urdu book, which features Sarfaraz's bio.

"Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulillah," she wrote.

Sarfaraz is considered one of the most successful captains in Pakistan's cricket history. He had won two ICC Trophies, U19 Cricket World Cup 2006, and the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan's celebrated woman sprinter Naseem Hameed is also among Sarfaraz to get featured in the syllabus book.