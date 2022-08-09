Prince Harry memoir will surprisingly drop amid 'shrewd pre-publication strategy'

Prince Harry is ready to deliver his book with a surprise launch date.
The explosive memoir, which is said to be an attack on the royals across the pond, will release under a 'shrewd pre-publication strategy.'
Royal expert Celia Walden says: "You don’t spend $20 million on a book about 'one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time' (Penguin’s words) without putting together a shrewd pre-publication campaign strategy
"And, although the publication of By Royal Disappointment (one of my working titles) was allegedly delayed, according to publishing insiders 'the manuscript has [now] been finished and gone through all of the legal processes'."
Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Walden continues: "Which means Penguin is going for a 'shock drop' game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence…
"Followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?)."
BLACKPINK is soon to depart for their BORN PINK world tour, with YG Entertainment spilling exclusive details
Diana would have likely maintained a "high profile role" in the charity world had she not died in car accident,...
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner reportedly took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post
Princess Eugenie marks Princess Beatrice's birthday in a modern way with a social media tribute
Photos and videos of Johnny Depp's doppelganger set the internet ablaze
Princess Charlotte would be following in the footsteps of her Mum, as Kate Middleton has been a hockey player since...