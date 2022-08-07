Prince Charles 'excited' to establish himself as Sandringham’s steward

Prince Charles 'excited' to established himself as Sandringham’s steward

Prince Charles has been reportedly taking over the royal duties at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales has established himself as Sandringham’s steward as the 96-year-old Monarch is taking a step backwards amid mobility problems as Her Majesty prefers to spend her time at the Wood Farm.

A source told the outlet, “The Prince is very respectful that it is his mother's private residence and very much the Queen's home."

The insider also added that Duke is “excited about the plans.”

Another source spilt the beans to the outlet: “In the recent heatwave Charles really wanted to go out for a swim to the outdoor pool sandwiched at Highgrove between some beautiful flower beds.

“The Prince was about to put his trunks on but then he thought better of it because there were members of the public milling around.”