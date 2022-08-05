Machine Gun Kelly addresses vandal who painted tour bus with homophobic slur: ‘So dumb’

Machine Gun Kelly responded to the vandal who painted one of his tour buses with homophobic slurs before his show in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Emo Girl hit-maker shared a series of videos addressing the incident on his Instagram stories revealing that the vandalized bus was not his personal one.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said in the clip, “You're so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you (expletive) idiot.”

“Do the first part of the crime right,” the 32-year-old rapper added.

One of the musician’s buses were found with spray-painted graffiti on them on Thursday morning as one side was painted with words “RAP DEVIL (expletive)” while the other had an inappropriate image.

“Second of, I was by the buses 'till 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited 'till 5:00am to spray paint a (expletive),” Megan Fox’s fiancé said in the other video while bursting into laughter.

“You could have been at home cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like ‘Goddamnit, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this (expletive),’” he added.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed, I didn't even get to enjoy it. You just... you suck,” MGK said before his signed off.