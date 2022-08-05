Queen Elizabeth receives heartbreaking news

British Queen Elizabeth received heartbreaking news as her childhood friend Lady Myra Butter has died recently.



According to the Newsweek, the Queen is mourning the demise of her close friend Lady Myra, who was also very close to monarch’s late husband Prince Philip.

Butter passed away ‘peacefully’ at the age of 97 on Friday, July 29, according to a death notice published in The Daily Telegraph.

"Myra Alice, Lady (CVO) died peacefully on Friday 29th July 2022 in London aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Major Sir David Butter. Adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family funeral in Scotland," the death notice reads.

As per details, when Elizabeth was still a princess, Lady Myra Butter was in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with her.

The then princess Elizabeth was also guest at Butter’s wedding in November 1946.

Queen Elizabeth also used to swim with her close friend Lady Butter.