'If You Wish Upon Me' releases new poster with Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung

Ji Chang Wook, Girls Generation’s Sooyoung, and more star in character posters of 'If You Wish Upon Me'

KBS 2TV's released a character poster for the upcoming K-drama If You Wish Upon Me, on August 3.

In the poster, the seven main characters of If You Wish Upon Me catch the viewer's attention by taking their own group photos themselves.

The upcoming series stars Sung Dong Il, Won Ji An, Yang Hee Kyung, Gil Hae Yeon, Yoo Soon Woong, and more alongside Ji Chang Wook and Sooyoung.

The text on the poster says, “To make the last moment shine”.

The story of the drama is inspired by an actual organization in the Netherlands that fulfills the wishes of terminal cancer patients.

If You Wish Upon Me will be aired from August 10 on KBS 2TV.