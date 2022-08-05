Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’: Release Date, Trailer & Cast for a story of vengeance

Netflix has just released the teaser trailer for its Dark Comedy Do Revenge on August 4.
The star-studded movie is a twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s classics and according to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all, teenage girls.
The film centres around Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.
Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.
Watch the Trailer:
The completed trailer will be released soon.
