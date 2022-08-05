 
Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’: Release Date, Trailer & Cast for a story of vengeance

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camilla Mendes seen together in the official teaser

By Web Desk
August 05, 2022
Netflix has just released the teaser trailer for its Dark Comedy Do Revenge on August 4.

The star-studded movie is a twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s classics and according to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all, teenage girls. 

The film centres around Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.


Release Date:

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.


Cast List:

  • Austin Abrams (Euphoria)
  • Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)
  • Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)
  •  Talia Ryder (West Side Story)
  •  Ava Capri (Love, Victor),
  • Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)
  •  Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)
  •  Paris Berelc (Tall Girl) 
  • Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)


Watch the Trailer:

The completed trailer will be released soon.