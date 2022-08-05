Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’: Release Date, Trailer & Cast for a story of vengeance

Netflix has just released the teaser trailer for its Dark Comedy Do Revenge on August 4.

The star-studded movie is a twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s classics and according to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all, teenage girls.

The film centres around Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.





Release Date:

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.





Cast List:

Austin Abrams (Euphoria)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)

Talia Ryder (West Side Story)

Ava Capri (Love, Victor),

Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)

Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)

Paris Berelc (Tall Girl)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)





Watch the Trailer:



The completed trailer will be released soon.







