Do women really live longer than men?

It has long been believed that women live longer than men. People believe that women outlive especially those men that are married.
A recent study, however, showed that even though men have a lower life expectancy, at the same time they have a greater chance of outliving women.
Academics in Denmark said that between 25% and 50% of men have outlived the opposite sex.
The study was published in the BMJ Open journal. The team analysed the lifespan of males and females across the whole world for nearly 200 years. The examination concluded that men have a substantially higher chance of outliving women.
“Males who are married or have a university degree tend to outlive females who are unmarried or do not have a high school diploma,” the authors reported.
The study also found that in developed countries, after the 1970s, the probability of men outliving women increased.
The authors said that despite male death rates being higher in all age groups, they outlived females.
