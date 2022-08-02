Kate Middleton, William kids’ ‘childhoods to be intruded in unprecedented way’

Princess Charlotte’s Lionesses video with Prince William for the Euro 2022 shows that a line between private and public for royal children has been blurred.
Daniela Elser – a royal commentator, wrote in New Zealand Heard that the 7-year-old’s “staring down the barrel of a totally new sort of royal childhood.”
“One where she and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis won’t just be obligated to occasionally appear in public but will be required to help churn out the social content needed to keep the monarchy afloat.”
“What sets the youngest Cambridges totally apart,” Elser explained, “is that they are now also required to help their parents keep the pipeline of photos and videos for social media purposes coming.”
Elser highlighted that the video is evidence that Cambridge kids are promoting the ‘royal brand’ online.
“Before now there was at least some sort of line between their private and public selves,” Elser wrote while noting that the line” has “quietly blurred” in recent years.
“Their childhoods are going to be intruded upon in an unprecedented way in the royal annals, all in the name of likes, retweets, and views,” she said.
