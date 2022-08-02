Meghan Markle left unattended on wedding furious row with royal staff: 'Rude'

Meghan Markle was shunned by a royal aide on her wedding day.

The Duchess of Sussex suffered with her veil as she entered the chapel unattended after a rude encounter with a military escort.

Meghan's veil had become twisted as she stepped out of the car. The Duchess was consequently helped by another aide along with designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, author Tom Bower reveals: "A military man told me an extraordinary story about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that glorious day in 2018.

"You see her get out of the car unaccompanied and she has problems with the train of her dress and the army officer doesn't step forward to help her.



"And the reason is, is the day before in the rehearsal, she had been very rude to him so he thought 'well I'm not going to help you today'.

"I didn't get the story from him but a fellow officer of his, who explained what had happened."

Meghan Markle walked down the aisle for Prince Harry accompanied by father-in-law Prince Charles. The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, a year later in 2019.