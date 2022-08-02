Prince Charles gave cold-shoulder to Harry over 'refusal' on book details

Prince Charles was infuriated by Prince Harry over their Windsor meeting.

The Duke of Sussex, who stopped by in the UK before going to Netherlands for Invictus Games in The Netherlands this April, paid visit to father Charles and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting, however, proved to be futile as the Prince of Wales cut the audience short in ten minutes over his son's stubborn behaviour.

Royal expert Neil Sean said: "Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book."

Mr Sean added: "We know Prince Charles spent very little time with his son Prince Harry.

"Charles wanted to have a one-to-one chat, but that ended up being a very brief meeting.

"According to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry refused to detail anything about his forthcoming memoir to Prince Charles.

"The big sticking point this year, being the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 75th year of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles doesn't want any negativity."

Mr Sean explained added a "good source" told him Harry refused to share what he had written in his memoir.