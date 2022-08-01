Newjeans gears up for a digital album release for first time

Newjeans to make a bold start by releasing their debut album digitally.



Hybe’s new girl group NewJeans is going to unveil all tracks of their debut album on Monday, a week prior to album’s official release, the group’s agency revealed.

ADOR announced the group will digitally release EP, titled New Jeans and the music video for the album's third lead track, Cookie at 6 p.m.

The EP titled Newjeans contains a total of four tracks, Attention, Hurt Hype Boy &Cookie. The Music videos for Attention, Hype Boy and Hurt have already been released by agency.

NewJeans made a bold and unprecedented start by releasing the music video for the upcoming album's first main track, Attention unlike other K-POP groups who prefer to upload teaser images or trailers ahead of releases.

The upcoming album has already crossed 440,000 copies in preorders, which is highly likely to record the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea.